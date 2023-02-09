SPD arrests man for threatening woman with a gun, firing shots in Pioneer Square

Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a gun in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. after someone called 911 saying a woman was shot at by a man.

When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old woman and interviewed her. She told police that she got into an argument with a 30-year-old man. After it escalated, the suspect pulled out a gun, aimed it at her and fired a shot into the air.

The suspect then threatened to kill the woman, pointed the gun at her again and left. The victim told police that he left with another woman and walked towards S. Jackson St.

The victim was uninjured.

Police learned that the suspect was likely walking to a particular area, and they searched for him. Eventually, they spotted a man matching the suspect description. As soon as officers confronted him, he took off running.

Officers chased him to a construction site of an abandoned building, where he climbed a fence and hid inside. Police secured the area, and found him hiding in a nook on the property.

According to the SPD, the suspect was arrested for assault and an outstanding assault warrant, and was booked into the King County Jail. Additional charges for trespassing and obstruction have been requested by officers.

Authorities say they searched the area for the suspect’s gun, but could not find it.

This is a developing story.