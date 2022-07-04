SPD: 3 teens arrested for gun, drug possession in downtown Seattle

article

In a three-day period last week, Seattle police arrested three teens for possessing narcotics and firearms in downtown Seattle. All three were arrested during a downtown emphasis patrol.

On June 30 around noon, an officer working a downtown emphasis patrol saw a 15-year-old "conduct several narcotics transactions." When the teen was arrested, they found he was carrying a ghost gun, and also allegedly had 5.9 grams of meth, 500 grams of weed and 82 fentanyl pills on him.

He was booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.

Three days later, officers were in the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street when they saw two teens pass a handgun between each other. The 16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested. In addition to the handgun, the 14-year-old allegedly had 10 pharmaceutical opioid pills in his pocket, and the 16-year-old suspect was in possession of several fentanyl pills.

Both were booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.



