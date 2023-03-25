SPD: 2 Seattle businesses robbed at gunpoint in around 20 minutes, investigation underway

Detectives are investigating after two Seattle businesses were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. Authorities say both robberies were reported within a 20-minute span.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery near the corner of W Dravus St. and 20th Ave. W in the Lawton Park neighborhood. The clerk told police that a man pulled a gun on him and demanded he hand over cash from the registers.

The suspect told the clerk he would shoot him if he did not comply, authorities say.

The SPD says about 20 minutes earlier, officers responded to another armed robbery near the corner of 15th Ave. NW and NW Market St. in Ballard.

According to the SPD, both incidents had similar suspect descriptions.

The incident in Ballard also involved the suspect pointing a gun at an employee while demanding cash from the register.

Robbery detectives are investigating both cases individually.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.