Deputies: Driver of stolen vehicle killed in Spanaway crash involving dump truck

A driver of a stolen sedan was killed when they crashed into a dump truck on Spanaway Loop Road S. on Thursday morning.

Pierce County deputies were called to the crash at 10:09 a.m., where they tried to give first aid to the driver. However, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car, and the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

According to Pierce County Sheriff's Department, an early investigation indicates that the car had recently been reported stolen from a convenience store in Lakewood, where it was left running unattended.

The crash occurred when the driver came out of a turn, crossed the center turn lane and hit the front of the dump trailer.

