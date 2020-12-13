Success! SpaceX launches rocket with Sirius XM satellite onboard

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on Sunday, bringing a Sirius XM satellite into space.

SpaceX originally planned to launch the Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, but just moments before launch, they stopped the clock and decided to try again over the weekend.

In a tweet, SpaceX said they wanted to perform additional ground system checkouts and that they would try Sunday for its next launch attempt.

Sunday's liftoff was originally planned for 11:22 a.m. with almost a two-hour launch window. However, it was pushed to 12:30 p.m.

It successfully launched at that time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, bringing an SXM-7 satellite for Sirius XM into space. It will replace the XM-3 satellite in Sirius XM's fleet, which provides satellite radio to people across North America.

This was SpaceX's 25th launch this year.

When the rocket does lift off, you can watch it live on FOX 35 Orlando.