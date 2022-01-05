Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX preparing for first Starlink launch of 2022: How to watch

January 6, 2022
Time-lapse photo of the third Falcon 9 Starlink launch.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for its first mission of 2022. 

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A at 4:49 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 6. The launch window will remain open for about 2 hours until 6:47 p.m.

According to space forecasters, weather is looking 80% favorable at launch time. 

RELATED: Starlink satellites tracker: How to see the parade in the night sky

The space agency said Starlink delivers high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge." 

SpaceX's last launch was before Christmas which carried supplies to the International Space Station. 

