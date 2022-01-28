SpaceX scrubs second attempt to launch Italian Earth observation satellite

article

SpaceX had to halt its second attempt at launching an Italian satellite into low Earth orbit Friday, due to unfavorable weather conditions. SpaceX also abandoned the original schedule on Thursday due to weather.

(Live video no longer available)

SpaceX again rescheduled its Falcon 9 rocket, with a new instantaneous launch window set for Saturday, January 29 at 6:11 p.m., from the Space Force launch complex at Cape Canaveral.

Learn more about the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission launch at https://www.spacex.com/launches/index.html.