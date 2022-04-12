Space Needle celebrates its 60th anniversary with contest to paint its roof

article

Seattle’s most iconic landmark is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Space Needle was built for the 1962 World’s Fair and in honor of the anniversary, organizers said it's holding a contest to help paint the roof its original color, Galaxy Gold.

Five people will be selected to join in on the painting job on April 21, the day the landmark opened 60 years ago.

"Getting a chance to paint the roof of the Space Needle is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Karen Olson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at the Space Needle. "Seattleites have come to love the original Galaxy Gold color atop the Space Needle when we mark a big anniversary, and we’re thrilled to show off the special paint job to the world for the next 12 months as we celebrate 60 years of defining the Seattle skyline."

For details on the contest, click here.

More than 60 million people worldwide have visited the landmark.

In 2017, the Space Needle went through a $100 million renovation.

