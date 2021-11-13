Southwest employee hospitalized after being assaulted by passenger at Dallas Love Field

A Southwest flight attendant was hospitalized after being assaulted by a passenger while boarding a flight to New York at Dallas Love Field Saturday afternoon.

The assault happened just after 12:30 p.m., while the boarding process was underway for a flight to La Guardia, according to Dallas police and Southwest Airlines.

The female passenger boarded the plane, before yelling at a flight attendant.

Police said the flight attendant told her to get off the plane, then the passenger yelled at another flight attendant, before hitting the second flight attendant in the head.

The passenger, identified as 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson, was taken into custody.

The injured flight attendant was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

