Southwest Airlines to begin flying to Bellingham later this year

Southwest Airlines announced the low-fare carrier plans to begin flying to Bellingham, Washington later in 2021.

The airline also announced plans for service in Eugene, Oregon and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"Southwest service in Bellingham positions us just south of metro Vancouver, British Columbia," Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. "Following the reopening of the Canadian border, we expect a return of the value-minded travelers who already drive to this alternative airport to escape high fares and taxes—and that's very, very typical for Southwest destinations. Southwest provides a great value for them."

Flights to and from Bellingham and Eugene are expected to start in the second half of 2021. It's not yet known which destinations would be served from Bellingham.

Southwest has opened or announced service to 17 new airports since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

