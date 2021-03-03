Study: Southern resident orcas turn to other fish when Chinook salmon is scarce

Findings of a 13-year study on the diets of southern resident killer whales showed that when chinook salmon were scarce, the orcas turned to other fish to supplement their diet.



Researchers collected and analyzed 152 samples of feces between 2004 to 2017 in the Salish Sea and outer coast waters and found chinook salmon was always the prey of choice year round, but they're population is threatened too.



When chinook salmon weren't as available, especially in the fall months, chinook salmon only made up 50% of their diet. Orcas turned to Chum salmon in Puget Sound. On the outer coast, halibut, lingcod, and steelhead played a role in their diet.

During the spring, chinook salmon made up nearly 100% of their diet, and about 70%-80% in the mid-winter to spring months.



Chinook salmon is still the most important prey for killer whales and its abundance has been associated with orcas survival and ability to spawn, but for years, the Southern resident orca population has been declining. Currently there are only 74 individuals in 3 pods. Northern resident orca population has been increasing and currently have about 300 individuals. NOAA Wildlife Biologist and author of the study, Brad Hanson, says there may be potential competition for mature chinook salmon between the two residents.

"In many cases, specifically for the Columbia River and Fraser River, those fish are maturing far to the north, so as fish are coming down the continental shelf route for their returns, those northern residents are going to have the first access than southern residents do," said Hanson.



Hanson said in order to revive the southern resident orca population, it's important to increase the availability of chinook salmon and the other species they prey on. The study says increased production of hatchery fish could help but comes with risks. What would be the most helpful is increasing the diversity of hatchery stock in the winter months.



Long Live The Kings, an organization that has been working to restore wild salmon and steelhead to save southern residents for years says, hatchery programs should be carefully managed.



"It's not good enough to just return a ton of hatchery fish in August. We have to be returning hatchery fish throughout their range in places and times and in the sizes they're looking for, whether that's a chum salmon, coho salmon, chinook salmon, steelhead, or trout. We need to manage for that if we want our killer whales to recover," said Executive Director of Long Live The Kings, Jacques White.