South Seattle shooting leaves man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured Monday evening after a shooting in South Seattle.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with gunshot wounds who had collapsed in the middle of Rainier Avenue South near South Frontenac Street.

When officers arrived, they provided medical aid to the man until medics arrived.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, the man was shot at a nearby apartment.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

