South Seattle man accused of setting fire that killed his 14-year-old son

A South Seattle man is facing first-degree murder and arson charges for reportedly setting fire to the home where his family was sleeping, killing his 14-year-old son.

According to police reports, firefighters responded about 4 a.m. on Jan. 22 to a fire at a home on 39th Avenue South. When they arrived, five of the seven people who lived there were standing outside.

The family told firefighters that a teen boy was trapped inside. Crews were able to get him out of the house, but he died later at a local hospital. The seventh resident, the boy's father, was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said they later found two gas cans and other evidence of accelerants. They also reviewed surveillance video showing the suspect walking away from the home minutes after the fire was called in.

Family members had reported erratic behavior from the suspect in the past. In 2018, police were called to the home because the suspect, who lived in the garage, threatened to burn down the home with everyone in it.

They also told investigators that he used illegal drugs and was "consistantly belligerent."

The suspect was arrested Feb. 2. Police said when they told him his son had died, he showed no reaction and didn't respond to questions other than to ask for water, a cigarette and a Coke.

He's been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Q13 News does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime. Charges are expected to be filed Thursday (Feb. 4).