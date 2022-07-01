South Park family finds teen shot, injured in their yard

A shooting in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood left a 16-year-old boy injured early Friday morning.

Investigators said after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street.

According to police, a family found the teen with a gunshot wound in the yard of their home.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.



