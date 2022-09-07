Sounders, Puyallup Tribe of Indians' Emerald Queen Casino announce naming rights deal for home matchday pitch

The Seattle Sounders and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Casino have announced an exclusive naming rights deal for the team’s home matchday pitch.

The pitch will be now known as Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, Sounders FC announced in a news release Wednesday.

This is an expansion of the team’s partnership with the Puyallup Tribe, whose logos appear on jersey sleeves.

"We are proud of this partnership with Sounders FC and honored to see our name and our salmon on the pitch at Lumen Field," said the Puyallup Tribal Council. "Our impact in this region is positive and wide, from jobs to entertainment, and we want to ensure we team up with other community leaders that are also generous and welcoming to all people. The Sounders have been a joy to partner with and are committed to learning about and honoring our deep history and culture here as Puyallup people. We congratulate them for all their achievements."

The matchday pitch will be unveiled at Saturday’s match against Austin FC. There will be a pitch blessing as part of the match’s opening ceremony and hundreds of members of the Puyallup Tribe are attending with Puyallup Tribe Cultural Director Connie McCloud performing.

Kick off is at 5 p.m. and will air on FOX 13+.

"Sounders FC is honored to introduce the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field to our fans and the greater community," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa.

Emerald Queen Casino serves as the Official Casino and Entertainment Partner of Sounders FC.



