Sounders announce Craig Waibel as club's new general manager

article

The Seattle Sounders on Wednesday announced Craig Waibel as the club's new General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer.

Waibel has been the Sounders' Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director since April 2021.

"Congratulations to Craig on his new position, we’re thrilled for him to step into the General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer position as the next leader of our soccer operations," said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. "Since joining the club, not only has Craig proven himself a fantastic executive, but also someone who understands our league as a whole and understands our soccer community in the Pacific Northwest. He’s a Sounder through and through, dating back to his playing days with us in the A-League, going on to become one of the most experienced executives in North American soccer. We are fortunate to have him leading us during this crucial phase in our history, I’m excited to continue working with him and look forward to what he can accomplish."

Prior to that, Waibel was the GM at Real Salt Lake for five years.

"I am excited to get to work as the new General Manager of Seattle Sounders FC, this is a special organization and I embrace the high expectations that this club has of itself," said Waibel. "The Sounders community means a great deal to me. This was the club that drafted me as a young man, it’s where I made my professional debut, and as a Spokane native I fully understand the history and civic pride that runs so deep in this region. I can’t thank Adrian enough for the opportunity and his confidence in my stewardship. Lastly, I couldn’t be happier to continue to work with Coach Schmetzer and help bring more trophies to Seattle."

On Nov. 22, after serving as the general manager and president of soccer for the Seattle Sounders FC for eight seasons, Garth Lagerwey was named to succeed Darren Eales as Atlanta United’s president and chief executive officer.

Lagerwey, 49, had been general manager and president for Seattle since 2015. Seattle won this year’s Concacaf Champions League title and MLS Cup championships in 2019 and 2016. Seattle reached two additional MLS Cup finals under Lagerwey’s leadership.

The Sounders planned a press conference at 1:30 p.m. with Waibel, Hanauer and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer.