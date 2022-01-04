Expand / Collapse search
Sounder N Line service canceled because of landslide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

Sound Transit N Line service is canceled due to landslide

Sound Transit canceled its north line service between Seattle and Everett through Wednesday because of a landslide.

SEATTLE - The Sounder N Line service between Seattle and Everett is canceled through Wednesday night due to a landslide near Edmonds. 

Sound Transit officials made the announcement Tuesday after the landslide covered tracks about three miles north of Edmonds

If there are no more landslide events, N Line service will resume on Thursday.

RELATED: KC Metro to restore weekday bus service as icy roads melt away

Buses will be available for direct service for N Line passengers to Edmonds, Mukilteo, and Everett through Wednesday evening. Buses will leave Seattle at 5th Avenue and Weller street at 4:33 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

Morning travelers can find a bus at Everett station at 6:15 and 7:15 a.m., Mukilteo at 6:26 and 7:26 a.m. and Edmonds at 6:41 and 7:41 a.m.

Commuters can also take ST Express and Community Transit bus services.

