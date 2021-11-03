Sound Transit to cancel trips, reduce service hours over operator shortages

article

Sound Transit is reducing service on express routes in Pierce and South King counties due to operator shortages.

The transportation agency announced the service changes Wednesday, which will lead to the cancellation of trips, irregular schedules and occasional service delays. These changes officially take effect on Monday, Nov. 8:

Route 566 is suspending some trips, including ‘reverse peak’ trips which run southbound in the morning rush hour and northbound in the afternoon rush. Sound Transit is also nixing some morning and evening rush hour trips. People are encouraged to use KCM Route 160 and ST Express 560 instead

Route 577 is reducing some morning and evening rush hour trips, operating every 10–15 minutes. People are encouraged to use KCM Route 177

Route 578 will have a minor adjustment to trip times

Route 580 will only operate between Puyallup Station and South Hill P&R; Lakewood to South Hill P&R will be temporarily suspended, and Pierce Transit Route 400 will replace some Route 580 trips between South Hill P&R, Red Lot and Puyallup Station. Sounder trains will still have a timed connection at Puyallup Station

Route 590 will reduce some trips during morning and evening rush hour to every 10–15 minutes

Route 592 will reduce trips and change trip times

Route 594 will have adjustments in trip times on weekdays

Weekend service times will not be affected, Sound Transit says, and all other Pierce Transit routes—ST Express routes 560. 574, 586, 595 and 596—are unchanged, as well.

