Sound Transit awarded federal grants for light rail projects

Sound Transit will receive two federal grants for its light rail projects, with funds coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Nearly $160 million will go to the Federal Way Link Light Rail Extension and $94 million is going to go to the light rail extension to Linwood.

The Federal Way extension will stretch nearly eight miles into South King County serving stations of Kent Des Moines, South 272nd Street and the Federal way Transit Center and service is expected to metropolitan market.

Gig Harbor will be looking to fill positions at the new Metropolitan Market before it opens up later this summer. The company will hold a job fair later this month on July 27 and 28 at the Best Western in Gig Harbor.

The company will be hiring positions in all areas of the store. As of Monday, 30 positions were listed. It’s not clear at this point when that store will actually open.

