Soul of the CD: Flowers Just-4-U blossoms with community support

"Whether it's death or a new baby, flowers say it all." Those words spoken by Mary Wesley, better known as Miss Mary. For the last four decades she’s run one of the only Black-owned flower shops in the Sound. Even as the area around her continues to blossom with new development, she remains planted in the Central District.

It was the community in the Central District that came to her aid, raising $26,000, when her flower shop was facing eviction in 2020.

"Oh God that meant the world to me," said Wesley. "I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. How the community came together and supported me during the bad times. And ever since then. I thank my God. Things have still been rolling high. The community is the soul support of my operation."

What started as a hobby bloomed into a second career for Wesley, who spent 29 years working for Boeing.

"I just started jotting down things I would like to do after retirement," said Wesley. "Something like a little hobby that I can make money doing. So I jotted down several things, but flowers always ended up coming back around on my list."

Wesley went back to school and graduated with degree in flower design in 1984. She opened Flowers Just-4-U the same year and describes her gift of putting together arrangements as a blessing from heaven.

"My priest would say it’s your ministry. It’s something that God has instilled in us, and it’s hard to explain. But the minute I get that container and set it up and start working on my project. It’s just like a dream. Like calling my number. Things just start falling into spot."

Wesley says Alstroemeria is her favorite flower. But her favorite bouquet is made up of the customers that have been walking through her front door for the last 39 years.

"I like the interaction with people. That’s very important for me. I can never get enough of Flowers Just-4-U. I’m like a kid, I come down here every morning to open up the store and say good morning to my customers. Have a few words with them. Happy words."