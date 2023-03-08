Soul of the CD: Family business, Jackson’s Catfish Corner, comes back home to Central District

article

Hushpuppies, collard greens and catfish are all staples in what’s known as Soul Food. As African-Americans migrated north from the deep south, they took their family recipes with them.

Woody Jackson is included in that group. He came to Seattle from Louisiana, settling in the Central District.

"Best part of Seattle is right her in the central area," said Jackson. "And I wouldn’t trade it for nothing."

Jackson started working for Bethlehem Steel but had a plan to bring his families famous catfish recipe to the Pacific Northwest.

"So I knew once the steel company played out, I knew I had something else to do," said Jackson. "It was the catfish and everything after that was history."

That’s how the original Catfish Corner came to the corner of MLK and Cherry Street in 1985. The business was run entirely by family. Woody made sure the signature recipe was just right and his wife Rosy handled the finances. The business quickly became a staple in the Central District.

Fast-forward to 2014, and that original site had to close its doors due to a landlord dispute.

Jackson's Catfish Corner

That’s not where this story ends. Woody’s grandson Terrell took over in the family business in 2015. He went to school to be a carpenter, but instead of installing drywall he’s laying the foundation for a family a legacy.

"I just knew that my grandparents worked hard for their legacy," said Terrell Jackson. "And the way that it ended wasn’t the correct way. So, I wanted to bring it back with the name Jackson on it."

What’s now known as Jackson’s Catfish Corner almost didn’t happen. Over a seven-year span the business bounced around to several locations around Seattle and Terrell admits he thought about giving up each time they moved. But in 2021 the opportunity came for Jackson to move the family business back to its roots in the perfect location.

"It was important to get back to the Central District because this is where the business originated from in 1985," said Jackson. "And once I got an opportunity to open a location on Jackson, I felt that it was in God's plan to put the Jackson family back on 23rd and Jackson."

While address is different, and the kitchen is upgraded the recipes will always be the original.

"I’ve got the best catfish on the planet," said Jackson. "What makes our different is that we don’t give you a whole catfish with the nasty stuff in the middle. We take pride in our catfish. We cut it up, we season it, we cornmeal it, and it’s just the best on the planet. Can’t be messed with at all."

Neither can their business motto. Jackson says, "You come in as a customer, but you leave as family."

As the Central District continues to change, Jackson’s Catfish Corner plans to be here for all of it. Terrell tells me they have a 25-year lease at their location at 23rd and Jackson and there’s no place they’d rather be.