Sonny and Raymond Wells: Brothers on the run after armed robbery in Lacey

Two brothers who are well-known to law enforcement are wanted in Lacey for first-degree robbery.

Detectives say Sonny Ramirez-Wells and his little brother, Raymond Wells, are the armed suspects who terrified a barista at the Blendz Coffee stand on Pacific Avenue in broad daylight.

Surveillance video from outside the coffee stand last month shows the two suspects walk across the parking lot toward the coffee stand just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Raymond took the lead and went up to the drive-thru window. Detectives say he ordered two drinks, then showed the true motive the siblings were brewing themselves.

"He's got, it looks likehis hand on a firearm. It has the shape of a handgun inside of like a hat and then you see him jump actually into the business," detectives said.

The barista reacted quickly by throwing the ice scooper she was holding at her attacker.

Police always advise to never fight back, but it's a personal decision and she felt she needed to defend herself. Then, she made the very smart decision to quickly jump out the window on the other side of the shop to escape.

Detectives say Raymond headed straight to the cash register, ripped it away from the counter and leap back out the window.

The barista ran to get help at the convenience store across the parking lot. The two brothers bolted back around the side of the store, leaving the same way they came.

"She was terrified. She was absolutely terrified. And, I think it's reasonable to say that she thought that she might lose her life with a handgun is pointed at her. But, she reacted quickly, and she got away from the situation and she is okay. She's physically okay. But she is certainly traumatized by the incident."

Detectives say the empty register and beanie that Raymond used to conceal the guns were found on the side of the road a few miles from the coffee stand.

They released photos of the two suspects to the public and had them identified two days later thanks to someone who knew the brothers and had seen them wearing the same clothes in Yelm hours before the robbery.

Raymond Well is 23-years-old and is also wanted in Thurston County for four pending cases, including hit-and-run and eluding.

His older brother Sonny is 24 years old and has a large tattoo on his left hand. When the robbery happened he was already out on bail for a slew of charges, including first-degree attempted robbery, malicious harassment, two counts of assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm - all stemming from a gas station robbery in which Sonny is accused of firing a shot at a clerk.

If you spot the Wells brothers on the street, call 911, then submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the South Sound so you can get the cash reward being offered for their arrests.

If you know where they are staying, submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app that you can download for free on your cell phone. You can also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's anonymous and you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.