I-95 Shutdown: Vehicles turn around, drive wrong way to avoid getting stuck in I-95 traffic

SKYFOX captured images that appeared to show drivers turning around on parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia to escape traffic that kept some motorists trapped on the highway overnight.

Authorities in Virginia say some drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia since Monday morning following a period of heavy snow that swept across the region.

Northbound and southbound lanes from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) remained closed Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 spoke with several drivers who were stranded overnight.

It is unclear when officials will have the roadways open.