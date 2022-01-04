Expand / Collapse search
I-95 Shutdown: Vehicles turn around, drive wrong way to avoid getting stuck in I-95 traffic

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:19PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Stranded vehicles turn around on parts of I-95 in Virginia to escape traffic

SKYFOX captured images that appeared to show drivers turning around on parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia to escape traffic that kept some motorists trapped on the highway overnight.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - SKYFOX captured images that appeared to show drivers turning around on parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia to escape traffic that kept some motorists trapped on the highway overnight.

Experts explain why roads were not treated in northern Virginia

As questions remain unanswered about what went wrong on I-95, officials say roads in the northern Virginia area were not treated ahead of Monday's storm. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports on why that is.

Authorities in Virginia say some drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia since Monday morning following a period of heavy snow that swept across the region.

DRIVERS STRANDED ON I-95 IN VIRGINIA, SOME SINCE MONDAY MORNING, FOLLOWING SNOWSTORM, OFFICIALS SAY

Northbound and southbound lanes from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) remained closed Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 spoke with several drivers who were stranded overnight.

It is unclear when officials will have the roadways open.

