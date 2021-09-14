Some Seattle Public Schools bus routes delayed up to two hours on Tuesday

Some Seattle Public School bus routes will be delayed upwards of two hours, the district announced Tuesday morning.

Students and parents can see a full list of delays here.

If contacting the district about delays, have your Student ID Number and Bus Route Number available when contacting Transportation.

The delay comes two weeks after a rocky start to the school year, when parents say they were taken off guard at the last-minute announcement of delays.

The district saw route delays due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.

Seattle Public Schools partners with First Student, the vendor to provide bus drivers and transportation.

Earlier this month, First Student told Q13 News that they were confident they would get the hires they need to fill the gap.

Seattle Public Schools said at the time they don’t expect this bus route delay to be a prolonged problem.

