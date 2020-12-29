Some question City of Tacoma’s decision for new interim police chief

After months of searching, the City of Tacoma appointed a new police chief, however the role is not permanent, and some question the decision.

It has not been an easy year for the City of Tacoma. Following the news of the death of Manny Ellis, members of the community flooded the streets demanding change.

This week, the city announced a big change to its police department.

"We have a great opportunity not just to transform the department but become the leaders of transforming in policing our local regional and national level," said Mike Ake.

Ake will fill the role of police chief for the City of Tacoma in an interim position.

He has served with TPD for about 30 years.

Tacoma city leaders say they have faith Ake will bring the change needed within the department, as well as be a great leader.

As of right now, the position is not permanent and city leaders say there is a reason for this.

"The interim designation of this offer and this appointment reflects and respects the threat of concern that I have observed throughout the process from the community about the ability of an internal candidate to drive transformational change," said city manager Elizabeth Pauli.

However, for some the city’s decision to make the appointment interim does not appease their worries.

"I’m extremely disappointed, and I’m not alone in that feeling. I just don’t think you can get the change we’re looking for with people that have been part of the inertia against change," said Will Hausa.

Hausa is the Washington State Commissioner on African American Affairs.

He lives in Tacoma, and says he was a part of the process in selecting the new chief.

Hausa says he had the opportunity to ask all of the finalist, who applied for the police chief position, a question as a representative of the local NAACP and Tacoma’s Black Collective.

Hausa says as a member of the Tacoma Police Department for more than 30 years, Ake had the opportunity to be a leader in change. He said he doesn’t think making him chief will bring anything new.

"Chief Ake, he has been with the department for a couple decades now. And he’s seen and been around a lot of the stuff we’re trying to change. And I didn’t hear him talk about specifically about any programs, or initiatives that he’s created to make Tacoma a safer place, more equitable community, and an anti-racist community," he said.

Hausa says he expected more after being a part of a process that spent months finding six finalists from across the country and then chose to go with an internal, interim candidate.

"I believe it was a waste of energy, time, and effort," he said.

Hausa says despite his feelings, he still plans to do everything he can to work with the city and police to bring change.

Ake’s first day as chief is January 1.