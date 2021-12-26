Snow falls in Western Washington

Snow is here, and it is already causing problems! FOX 13 is tracking cold, snowy weather that could last well into Tuesday.

Plows are out to clear city roads across the Puget Sound, starting as early as Saturday night.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials say they are holding all inbound flights due to gusty winds, and departures are delayed more than an hour. The airport told FOX 13 they canceled 61 flights and delayed 44 others.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow fell in Seattle overnight. Observers in Port Angeles, across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula, reported about 11 inches of snow.

Another 2 to 5 inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of northwest and west central Washington during the day, the National Weather Service said.

"A big thank you to the crews working round-the-clock to keep our roads and highways safe. Give them a gift of staying off the roads, if you can," said Gov. Jay Inslee.

Frigid temperatures in the region could tie or break records in the coming days. The Seattle area is expected to dip as low as 18 degrees, the lowest in several years.

All Seattle Public Library locations and the Seattle Art Museum have closed Sunday due to inclement weather. The Pierce County Library System is closed Sunday, as well.

Kitsap Transit has grounded all ferry sailings between Port Orchard and Bremerton until 10:45 a.m.

Seattle City Light reports 2,943 customers without power, and the cause is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

