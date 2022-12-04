Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

article

Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors.

"We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do."

Already, fire officials say several cars have gone off the road, and surfaces are slippery with freezing temperatures and snowfall. Authorities have closed some streets due to the conditions.

If you do need to make a trip outside, the sheriff's office urges you follow their winter driving tips:

Consider winter tires

Drive slow and steady

Brake early, not often

Keep the momentum on slippery hills

Don't rely on all-wheel drive

Clear snow off your car

Always clear your vehicle of snow if you're driving—just 10 minutes after the sheriff's office tweeted their tips, a driver in Kitsap County was slapped with a $553 ticket and charged with second-degree negligent driving, cruising the road with their windshield caked in snow.