Tacoma shelter prepping as snowfall, freezing temperatures expected this weekend

Snowfall on top of the record low temperatures is a combination that shelter workers fear could be devastating for Pierce County’s estimated 4,300 people living unhoused.

The shelter at Tacoma’s Bethlehem Baptist Church has been stocking up to meet a surge in demand.

"So if they come in without proper clothing, warm clothing, we have a clothing bank so we can go in and get them, you know, coats and sweaters," said shelter manager Sharon Freeman. "Making sure that we have the right foods and that kind of thing to get us through this period, especially if we might have extra people coming in."

Freeman and her staff have been working tirelessly, trying to stay ahead of plunging temperatures. The church has been coordinating closely with the Tacoma Police Department and city officials to make the best use of the space they have to give.

"I do believe that this winter season has been different," said Pastor Willie Mitchell with Bethlehem Baptist Church. "The temperature has been a lot worse than last season and so with that, what we’ve done is we have negotiated with the City of Tacoma to be able to provide bed spaces."

For now at least, they still have some open spaces and extra food and clothing to share with the community.

"We just hope you know, that they reach out and do it, because it can be a matter of life or death," said Freeman.

The shelter also provides three free meals each day.