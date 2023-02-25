Expand / Collapse search
Snowboarder rescued after falling 100 feet in the Snow Lake backcountry

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
FOX 13 Seattle

A snowboarder in his 30s was recued Friday after he fell nearly 100 feet in the Snow Lake area near Snoqualmie Pass.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A man who plummeted nearly 100 feet while backcountry snowboarding near Snoqualmie Pass was safely rescued on Friday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 1:00 p.m., deputies received a 911 call about an injured snowboarder in the Snow Lake area. King County Search and Rescue immediately coordinated a response to assist the patient.

Seattle Mountain Rescue and a ski patrol rescue team quickly located the man in his 30s, and treated him until the KCSO Guardian 2 helicopter arrived.

Once the injured snowboarder was hoisted into the helicopter, he was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

At last update, the patient is in stable condition and is still being treated for his injuries.