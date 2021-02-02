Snow sports industry booming in the Covid-19 pandemic

Snow business is up five fold according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. The agency attributes the steep incline on people wanting to escape strict Covid-19 restrictions.



Kate Kelly says she takes her granddaughter to Hyak Sno-Park 2-3 times a week.



"We would probably be at the aquarium or the zoo or the children's museum, but with the pandemic, not many places to go out, but here you can," said Kelly.



With more people turning to snow sports, gear is especially hard to get.

"We've been looking for snowshoes for several months and we haven't been able to find anything online or in the store," said skier Catherine Dovey.



Martin Volken, the owner of Pro Ski and Mountain Service in North Bend says despite the pandemic, revenue is up 50%. He says he's seen more interest in back country activities because there are fewer restrictions than ski resorts, but he has this warning for inexperienced skiers and snowboarders.

"You have to be aware that you are in completely uncontrolled terrain and you might find yourself in avalanche terrain quickly," said Volken.



The crowds of people heading to the mountains is creating a unique challenge. WSDOT says drivers have been parking in the on and off ramps on I-90.

"It definitely poses a safety concerns for pedestrians, with big equipment like snow plows entering and exiting the highway," said Summer Derry with WSDOT.

Derry says cars also often block access to the salt storage near exit 54 making it difficult to impossible for crews to get snow removal equipment during snow events.