Snow, multiple vehicle spin-outs cause Snoqualmie Pass to close

Snoqualmie Pass and I-90 has temporarily closed Friday evening due to heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle spinouts.

WSDOT said around 10:30 p.m. eastbound from milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound from milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum and milepost 106 near Ellensburg have closed due to heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle spinouts.

Crews do not have an estimated time of reopening the highway. Starting Saturday morning at 4 a.m., WSDOT will close I-90 eastbound for avalanche control work to begin. Eastbound traffic WSDOT says will stop at Denny Creek (milepost 47), five miles west of the summit.

WSDOT says chains on vehicles are required for both directions on I-90 Friday.

Earlier Friday, WSDOT said Stevens Pass temporarily closed due to downed powerlines.

