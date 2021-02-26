Expand / Collapse search
Snow, multiple vehicle spin-outs cause Snoqualmie Pass to close

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Snoqualmie
Q13 FOX

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Snoqualmie Pass and I-90 has temporarily closed Friday evening due to heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle spinouts. 

WSDOT said around 10:30 p.m. eastbound from milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound from milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum and milepost 106 near Ellensburg have closed due to heavy snowfall and multiple vehicle spinouts.

Rain and wind taper for the weekend

Active weather starts to settle down this weekend with rain, wind and mountain snow tapering off. Q13's Erin Mayovsky has the latest forecast and what to expect heading into the weekend.

Crews do not have an estimated time of reopening the highway. Starting Saturday morning at 4 a.m., WSDOT will close I-90 eastbound for avalanche control work to begin. Eastbound traffic WSDOT says will stop at Denny Creek (milepost 47), five miles west of the summit.

WSDOT says chains on vehicles are required for both directions on I-90 Friday.

Earlier Friday, WSDOT said Stevens Pass temporarily closed due to downed powerlines. 

