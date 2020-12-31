Snow blankets I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass causing headaches for drivers

Wednesday, snow fell by the inches in Snoqualmie Pass which created issues for folks driving along I-90.

During the afternoon, traffic backed up for miles west of the pass, due to the winter weather conditions.

At points throughout the day the pass was forced to close due to spin outs.

Washington State Patrol reports responding to more than 60 calls for service near the pass.

For some folks, the conditions meant putting on snow chains.

"I recommend practice at home before you have to come up here and do it," said Vivian Campbell.

Campbell drove up to Snoqualmie Pass just for the day. She says the drive took about two hours.

"Oh yeah, not moving at all; we turned the car off and watched Netflix," she said.

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout the night.

For information on Snoqualmie Pass conditions click here.