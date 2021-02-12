Snow and freezing winds rip through parts of Pierce County

Winter Weather impacted areas along the Puget Sound, bringing strong winds and freezing temperatures.

Early in the afternoon Thursday, snow started falling in Seattle.

Folks flocked to Kerry Park to get scenic pictures of the winter weather.

Down south in Pierce County, the snow was also falling, but in areas like Buckley the wind was the focus as it whipped through the town bringing freezing temperatures.

Reports said the temperatures in Buckley hung around the high 20s for most of the night, but with the wind it felt like it was in the teens.

Advertisement

Even though the weather was freezing, it was not enough to keep some folks from hitting up the business open along Main Street in Buckley.

Winter weather conditions, and more snow is expected throughout the week.

Q13 News will keep you updated on-air and online with impacts to your community.