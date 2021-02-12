Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
8
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Snow and freezing winds rip through parts of Pierce County

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
News
Q13 FOX

Snow and freezing winds rip through parts of Pierce County

Q13's AJ Janavel reports

Buckley, wa - Winter Weather impacted areas along the Puget Sound, bringing strong winds and freezing temperatures.

Early in the afternoon Thursday, snow started falling in Seattle.

Folks flocked to Kerry Park to get scenic pictures of the winter weather.

Down south in Pierce County, the snow was also falling, but in areas like Buckley the wind was the focus as it whipped through the town bringing freezing temperatures.

Reports said the temperatures in Buckley hung around the high 20s for most of the night, but with the wind it felt like it was in the teens.

Even though the weather was freezing, it was not enough to keep some folks from hitting up the business open along Main Street in Buckley.

Winter weather conditions, and more snow is expected throughout the week.

Q13 News will keep you updated on-air and online with impacts to your community.

 