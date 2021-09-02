Snoqualmie police warn of 'suspicious man' who contacted middle schooler waiting for the bus

As students begin to go back to school for the first time in a year and a half, police are warning parents to be vigilant as their kids wait at bus stops.

According to Snoqualmie police, a Twin Falls Middle School student was waiting for the school bus in North Bend on Thursday when a man called out to him.

The man was just standing across the street and asked the student to "come here," police said.

The student felt uncomfortable and was offered relief when the school bus came at that moment. The man did not approach the student but quickly left on foot when he saw the school bus arrive.

The student told the bus driver, who contacted police.

The district then contacted the student’s parent who met their child, police officer and school administrators at the school. The district also called elementary families whose students would be catching their bus near that location two hours later, to alert them.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 2 at the bus stop west of Mount Si Road, near the coffee shack.

The student described the suspicious adult as a white male, possibly 20-30 years old, wearing a long-sleeved black shirt or sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information that could be helpful for the police investigation, please contact Snoqualmie Police Captain Nick Almquist at 425-999-1522 or nalmquist@snoqualmiewa.gov.

Law enforcement is also planning to have a more frequent presence in this area during route pick-up and dismissal times, when possible.

