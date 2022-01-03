Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:15 AM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:56 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass re-opens, White Pass to remain closed overnight

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:11PM
Winter Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Heavy snow hits mountains, snowmelt in lowlands

The mountains are getting slammed by intense snow this morning

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass has re-opened after being closed for 18 hours because of heavy snow and avalanche danger.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said I-90 was closed from North Bend to Ellensburg because of heavy snowfall, poor visibility, and avalanche danger west of the summit. 

Transportation officials reminded drivers to put on chains when required by law to help avoid spinouts which could result in another closure.

Chains are required except for those with all-wheel and four-wheel drive. 

Highway 12 (White Pass) was closed because of snow slides. Officials said it would remain closed overnight, and an update would be provided at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Both pass closures happened before 2 a.m.

Before 7:30 a.m., the Summit at Snoqualmie said a power outage was affecting the entire Snoqualmie Pass area, and restoration isn’t until about 5 p.m. The resort said it will be temporarily closed Monday and plans to reopen Tuesday if the power is restored and depending on the status of I-90.

US 101 was also closed west of Hood Canal for a 50-mile stretch between SR 104 junction and Hoodsport because of downed trees, powerlines and heavy wet snow.

Umatilla County, in northeastern Oregon, saw wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph), snow drifts along roadways that were several feet tall and white-out conditions that prevented the Oregon Department of Transportation from operating its snow plows, the agency said.

People who ignore road closures could become stranded for several days and there were reports of multiple weather-related crashes and stranded vehicles, ODOT said.

About eight inches (20 cm) of snow fell in the Columbia River Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. As a result, I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of white-out conditions and multiple crashes.

In Portland, the precipitation fell as heavy rain that caused flooding that closed some city intersections.

Officials also warned people to stay away from areas recently burned by wildfires because the heavy rain could cause mudslides.

