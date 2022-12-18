Snoqualmie Pass wakes up to snow, with more expected overnight

Sunday morning, Snoqualmie Pass transformed into a winter wonderland.

Fresh snow fell across the region as temperatures dipped into the 30s. The conditions have drivers taking their time.

"I say stay slow," said Kara Hawthorne, who was traveling the pass Sunday morning, "the 10 minutes it might save you getting here if you get in an accident it’s going to take way longer than 10 minutes."

Compact snow and ice proved to be a challenge to everyone we spoke to.

"We saw probably a portion that probably shouldn’t have been driving that was in a ditch on the side of the road," said Hawthorne, "so [the driver] was either going too fast or needed some all-wheel drive tires."

The Washington State Department of Transportation asks drivers to double-check the road conditions before hitting they head out.

"As somebody who’s made this pass a few times, yeah, if you don’t have any experience driving in the snow, you don’t need to be up here today, just don’t make the pass," said Hunter Orcutt, another traveler.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night.