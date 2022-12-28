Snoqualmie Pass to close westbound lanes near summit for plow crews

Westbound lanes of Snoqualmie Pass will close overnight Wednesday, while crews clear snow from the road.

Lanes will close at the summit from 12–3 a.m. Thursday morning, but exits 53 and 54 will remain open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass were buried by snow last week, and forced to close on Christmas Eve. Those able to squeak by before the closure grappled with freezing rain, slick roads and lots of snow. Just days later, Snoqualmie Pass was battered by heavy rainfall, then snow again.

Now, WSDOT crews plan to clear the road shoulders of snow. The agency anticipates several inches of snowfall every day through at least Friday night.