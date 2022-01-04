Snoqualmie Pass sees most snowfall in 20 years

article

Authorities say Snoqualmie Pass has received the highest snowfall in 20 years as of January 3.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says by Monday afternoon, 236 inches of snowfall was recorded, more than the 229 inches by Jan. 3 that was recorded in 2007 and 212 inches in 2004.

On Monday blowing snow closed Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. The state’s main east-west highway was closed much of the day due to zero visibility and avalanche concerns. State transportation officials said it was scheduled to reopen around 8 p.m. Monday.

It was snowing hard again on Tuesday and chains were required on all vehicles except all wheel drive and oversize vehicles were prohibited.

