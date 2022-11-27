Snoqualmie Pass sees big snowfall, WSDOT urges caution when driving

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Washington Cascades, affecting travelers crossing over after the holiday weekend, or coming back from the Apple Cup.

"For all the people coming back from the holiday season, if you guys are traveling up north up here, I would definitely say, you know, stay warm, pack some extra food and water just in case you get stuck and just have a plan, make sure your batteries are charged," said Ryan Anzai, who was crossing the pass Sunday morning.

As traffic ramps up after Thanksgiving, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) urges drivers to take it slow.

The passes will continue to see more snowfall tonight into Monday morning, making the roads icy and slushy.

"We got stuck, so we had to, you know, work together as a team to get out of there," said Anzai. He said he and his friends were stuck in the snow at Moss Lake for an hour.

The biggest advice from WSDOT is to drive slow and follow the traction tire requirements.

"We’re certified installers for the DOT," said WSDOT worker Roland Slezak, "we go out there in the freeway and help people’s chains up, semis and passenger vehicles."

Slezak says if more drivers chain up, we won't see as many spin outs and crashes.

"The last time the pass was closed, just recently, there was a taste of that on the other side of the mountain, there’s a semi under the freeway overpass on 47 and that was rolled over," explained Slezak, "so that’s just a little taste of the… no chains."

Drivers who are required to put on chains, and don’t, will be fined upwards of $500.

Slezak, said so far, he is not aware of any accidents throughout the pass, but that it could change in a heartbeat. He encourages all travelers that are worried and not comfortable driving in the snow to take their time and drive slow.