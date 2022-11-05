Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to snow, spinouts
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed both directions of I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday, due to spin outs and collisions.
At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They say that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34 near North Bend, and the westbound lanes are closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
Earlier in the day, the pass was seeing almost whiteout conditions - with snowy roadways, and low clouds. At the time, WSDOT was requiring drivers to use chains.
WSDOT says there is no estimated time for a reopening at this time.
