Snoqualmie Pass reopens eastbound, westbound closed due to snow

article

All lanes on eastbound Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass have reopened Saturday, westbound lanes are still closed due to multiple crashes.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), heavy snow caused multiple crashes Saturday – blocking multiple lanes.

WSDOT says crews are in the process of clearing vehicles in the westbound lanes.

WSDOT says the westbound lanes should reopen at milepost 106 near Ellensburg later Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.

"Check our live traffic map here.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram