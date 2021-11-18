Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass reopen after crashes, spinouts

article

Snoqualmie Pass reopened in both directions overnight after collisions and spinouts from winter weather.

Eastbound traffic was stopped Thursday at milepost 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 70 near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The highway reopened after midnight.

Transportation officials said chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive and oversized vehicles are prohibited for traveling both east and westbound.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades of Snohomish & King Counties through 4 a.m. Expect 3-8 inches of snow at pass level, including Snoqualmie and Stevens.

Earlier this month, WSDOT warned drivers that commutes over the passes will be different this year.

Citing staff shortages due to retirement, the pandemic and other factors, crews will be shifting priorities for plowing and road closures.

WSDOT says this what drivers can expect:

Some roads and passes will be closed longer than normal during and after significant storms.

Some roads will not get the same level or service, may be only plowed minimally or will have snow and ice on the roadway for longer periods of time.

Some areas may not be staffed 24/7.

Especially during large storms or long-lasting ones, we won't have a deep enough "bench" of staff to respond 24/7 for several days throughout the storm.

Some lanes of the freeway system may have snow and ice while crews focus on keeping just one or two lanes open.

Lower speed limits in areas with variable speed limits.

There may be slower responses to crashes and other emergencies, and it may take longer to clear major crashes or slide-offs.

Less attention to secondary routes and recreation areas as crews focus on higher priority roadways.

Make sure you give yourself extra time while driving across the passes, and make sure you're driving slower if there's snow or ice on the roads and give extra space between you and the car in front of you.

Snoqualmie Pass Twitter has the latest on closures.

