Snoqualmie Pass closed between North Bend and Ellensburg overnight

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says Interstate-90 in both directions is closed at Snoqualmie Pass overnight due to hazardous road conditions.

I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, and will remain closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

WSDOT said they made the decision to close the pass due to several accidents and avalanche danger.

Stevens Pass is also closed both directions from mile point 85 at Coles Corner to Scenic mp 58 due to multiple semi-truck spinouts.