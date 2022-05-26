Snoqualmie Casino offering free gas on Friday for Memorial Day Weekend

The Snoqualmie Casino and 99.9 KISW will give 99 people the chance to get free gas on Friday ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting at 7 a.m., the first 99 cars in line at Crescent Market will receive five gallons of regular, unleaded gas for free.

Cars can start lining up at 5:30 a.m. on May 27. Cars will also receive a goody bag.

Make sure to follow the signs directing cars to the casino valet.