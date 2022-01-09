Snoqualmie, Blewett passes to reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday

article

Snoqualmie and Blewett passes will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, following a long three-day stretch of closures.

Officials announced the news Sunday afternoon, as people anxiously wait to return home or make important trips. Drivers are still asked to delay their trips over the summit, as WSDOT says they want to prioritize getting freight moving first.

Snoqualmie, Blewett, Stevens and White passes have been closed since Thursday. Stevens and White are expected to open Monday.

Only two lanes will be open on Snoqualmie, and they will be rather narrow over the summit, officials said. The agency says there is "still a week’s worth of work to do to get things back to normal."

