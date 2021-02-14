Snohomish PUD restores power to 16,000 customers after winter storm

Hundreds of families across Puget Sound are in the dark, as toppled trees, strong winds, and ice caused downed power lines.

Snohomish PUD says their utility crews are now working round the clock to restore power for those still in the dark.

As of Sunday evening, Snohomish PUD tells Q13 News its restored power to 16,000 families.

Jonathan Ratcliff and his wife live in Monroe and say they lost power Friday night around 9:45 p.m.

Utility crews say the strong wind gusts in the Monroe area lead trees to snap at the roots.

"The wind was really strong outside our window," said Ratcliff. "We were looking and saying ok we are going to get a back-up generator and right when we were looking then the power went out."

Advertisement

GET THE Q13 WEATHER APP TO TRACK SNOW IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Jonathan says temperatures dropped to 45 degrees inside his home, which was especially concerning for him and his wife who is immunocompromised.

"It was very difficult for my wife," Ratcliff explained. "Her pulse was sky high we were worried because if she didn’t get power soon she might get hypothermic."

Snohomish PUD says some of their utility crews worked 40 hours continuously to make sure power was restored for as many families as possible.

"It ended up being about 36 hours," said Ratcliff. "We didn’t get power back until [Sunday] morning about 9:00."

With more wind and freezing rain on the way, Snohomish PUD says buying a backup generator is still a good idea for families across Western Washington.

The Ratcliff’s say they breathed a sigh of relief having their power restored, and they’re grateful for the utility crews to risk their lives to bring light to dark places.

"We really appreciate them; they’re literal lifesavers."