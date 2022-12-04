Snohomish drivers grapple with icy roads after roads freeze

Snow and slush leftover from earlier this weekend froze over in Snohomish on Sunday, giving drivers an added challenge running errands in the morning.

It was visible earlier this morning in neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s.

Despite the aftermath of the snow storm, main roads and highways remained cleared for the early commute.

Snohomish resident Luke Winget said Sunday was his first trip out in a few days.

"Stay inside if you can, I mean obviously, if you don't have to go anywhere, don't," said Winget. "This is my first trip out in a few days, you know, don’t drive at night when the temperatures get too low."

Temperatures Sunday evening are expected to once again drop into the 20s. Winget says to drive slow in the snow.

"Anytime it snows, I think you should drive slower, everyone should just calm down a little bit and drive a little slower," said Winget.

During snow and icy conditions, officials urge you drive slow to avoid any accidents and allow plenty of time to arrive to your destination safely.