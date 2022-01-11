Snohomish Health Officer on COVID as school staffs take hit: 'It's everywhere now'

Educators are determined to keep schools open in 2021, but with COVID-19 cases spiking in various communities, temporary remote plans are becoming a reality.

This week, three high schools in the Lake Washington School District shifted to remote learning, while the entire Aberdeen School District is doing the same.

In Edmonds, the superintendent is warning parents that remote learning is possible. An e-mail sent late Monday warned of the possibility of a temporary shift due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. In the interim, they’ve cut snack breaks to avoid the amount of time children aren’t wearing masks while also postponing concerts.

WIAA events will continue, but bus routes for afterschool activities have been cut for middle and high school students.

Parents and students have been told to bring school-assigned computers to-and-from school, so they can make a quick pivot to remote if needed. The plan would include an initial teacher-work day, followed up by an immediate start of remote work.

Asked how to prepare, the District said: make sure you keep students home if they feel sick.

"That’s the biggest message we want to get out there," said Harmony Weinberg, a spokesperson for Edmonds Public Schools. "The other part would be to have that backup plan for the possibility of remote learning for a short period of time."

Parents tell FOX 13 that they aren’t excited with the prospect of remote learning, but seemed to understand the health risks schools currently face.

"Ultimately it’s about the safety of our students, staff, everyone in the community," said Jennifer Kwong, a parent with a high-risk child in the Edmonds School District.



"As much as I don’t like them having to be home, if that’s what’s best for them and every else that’s what it needs to be," said Heather Lee.

According to the District, there’s only two reasons they’ll make the call to shift to remote. If the Department of Health tells them to do so, or if they’ve lost too much of their staff to continue to safely operate a school.

Dr. Chris Spitters, the Snohomish County Health Officer, said on Tuesday that staffing shortage was the only reason that he saw for closing schools at this point of the pandemic. While that may sound good to some parents, he noted that’s because the virus is widespread – meaning that despite increased infections at schools, they’re no more/less dangerous than other places right now.

"It’s everywhere now," said Dr. Spitters. "A school closing down wouldn’t mitigate the impact on society."

If you’d like to read more about Edmonds School District backup plan for remote learning, you can find a letter from Superintendent Dr. Balderas, here.

