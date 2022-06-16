Snohomish County to announce ID’s of 2 cold case victims

Snohomish County will be announcing the identification of two cold case victims during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

It’s scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The county did not specify which cases were involved.

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and Detective Jim Scharf, Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office’s Operations Manager Nicole Daugherty and Othram Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Mittelman will be speaking at the news conference.

FOX 13 News will be streaming the news conference in the player above.



