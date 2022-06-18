Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, AG Ferguson seek help finding missing woman

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since June 7.

According to a Twitter post from AG Ferguson, 33-year-old Chelsea Hendrickson is a well-known professional advocate for domestic violence, sexual assault and missing and murdered indigenous women. He added that it is very unlike her to be out of contact with her family for this long.

According to SCSO, Chelsea Hendrickson was last seen at around 9:00 a.m. in Lynnwood. Authorities say she may be in the Lynnwood, Everett or Arlington areas. They added that she may be in the company of her ex-boyfriend Andrew Klassen.

She drives a blue 2020 Kia Forte with possible windshield damage. Her ex-boyfriend drives a 1990s black Dodge Ram with a fifth wheel travel trailer.

Authorities describe her as being 5'5", weighing around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. On her right arm is a tattoo of a tribal medicine wheel with a buffalo skull and feathers. On her left arm is a tattoo of an Arapaho, and a Lilly on her wrist.

Authorities say Chelsea's family is extremely worried and seeking help to find her safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SCSO Deputy Brianna Perez at 425-315-5642 and mention case number 2022-82952.

